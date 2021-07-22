Will the government reintroduce the R350 grant? Presidency clarifies

The government is considering the payment of basic income grants to provide much-needed assistance to businesses and individuals, said the acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on Wednesday.

Ntshavheni was briefing the media on the government's response to the unrest that ravaged KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

She said while the violence in the two provinces has worsened the plight of the poor, the government has long deliberated on the issue of basic income grants as some individuals and businesses have not been able to recover from income losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The basic income grant discussion started from the governing party when they were saying, 'how do we sustainably support South Africans who are not able to earn an income?’ The government is discussing possible interventions to assist communities, households and businesses that have been affected by the unrest and impact of Covid-19,” said Ntshavheni.