ANC showing us the middle finger

So, the unstoppable tsunami is now out there for everyone to see its true colours; sending out conflicting messages, on the one hand telling all and sundry how much Jacob Zuma would never be the one to cause bloodshed in the country, which is why he handed himself over to correctional services.

The announcement by justice minister Ronald Lamola that the ex-president would qualify for parole after only four months should have been seen as noble and a promise that should have eased tensions under normal circumstances.

On the other hand, because Zuma is presumed to be above everyone else in this country, his foundation and supporters are ensuring his incarceration plunges this country into unprecedented levels of economic sabotage.

One wonders if the people of KZN are really such blind loyalists that they are prepared to risk everything – their jobs, their livelihoods, their lives and futures in support of one person, like Zimbabweans, who are today asylum seekers in many foreign countries because of one man, Robert Mugabe.

What is the government going to do about it? What are South Africans going to do about it? Clearly, we have all been not only betrayed by the ANC who shamelessly show us the middle finger in all of these callous developments but total lack of respect for our hopes and aspirations.

Are we all prepared to go out there and vote for the continued betrayal of our nation? You be the judge.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand