Letters

ANC showing us the middle finger

By Reader Letter - 16 July 2021 - 09:19
ANC flag. File Photo.
ANC flag. File Photo.
Image: Phillio Nothnagel

So, the unstoppable tsunami is now out there for everyone to see its true colours; sending out conflicting messages, on the one hand telling all and sundry how much Jacob Zuma would never be the one to cause bloodshed in the country, which is why he handed himself over to correctional services.

The announcement by justice minister Ronald Lamola that the ex-president would qualify for parole after only four months should have been seen as noble and a promise that should have eased tensions under normal circumstances.

On the other hand, because Zuma is presumed to be above everyone else in this country, his foundation and supporters are ensuring his incarceration plunges this country into unprecedented levels of economic sabotage.

One wonders if the people of KZN are really such blind loyalists that they are prepared to risk everything – their jobs, their livelihoods, their lives and futures in support of one person, like Zimbabweans, who are today asylum seekers in many foreign countries because of one man, Robert Mugabe.

What is the government going to do about it? What are South Africans going to do about it? Clearly, we have all been not only betrayed by the ANC who shamelessly show us the middle finger in all of these callous developments but total lack of respect for our hopes and aspirations.

Are we all prepared to go out there and vote for the continued betrayal of our nation? You be the judge.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand

Mixed feelings as more soldiers hit the streets

The soldiers have already taken up positions in Alexandra and Vosloorus townships and around the ransacked shopping malls.
News
1 hour ago

Jacob Zuma’s brother to be laid to rest next Thursday, says family elder

Former president Jacob Zuma’s brother, Michael, will be buried next Thursday.
News
11 hours ago

State of emergency 'not appropriate' to deal with the unrest

'A state of emergency will be counterproductive in defending our democracy.'
News
11 hours ago

ANC and alliance partners call on state to strengthen efforts against rioting

The ANC and its alliance partners have called on the state to strengthen its efforts to stop the riots in parts of SA.
News
12 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?
From the sky: SA looting shocks the world with apocalyptic visuals