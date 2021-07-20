South Africa

Shell and BP refineries to resume operations after unrest shutdown

20 July 2021 - 21:43
Shell and BP South African Petroleum Refineries (Sapref) is preparing to reopen following a temporary shutdown as a result of the recent violent protests and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
Shell and BP South African Petroleum Refineries (Sapref) is preparing to reopen following a temporary shutdown as a result of the recent violent protests and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
Image: SUPPLIED

Shell and BP South African Petroleum Refineries (Sapref) is preparing to reopen following a temporary shutdown as a result of recent violent protests and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

“Sapref made the decision to safely shut down the refinery when key materials to continue running the facility could not be delivered due to supply chain disruptions caused by the civil unrest,” the company said in a statement.

With key delivery routes open and materials supply secured, Sapref said it would restart the refinery. The start-up process was planned to begin on Wednesday and would take seven to 10 days to complete.

 “At Sapref, safety is our priority. We have plans in place to ensure a safe start-up with little impact to our neighbouring communities,” said Victor Bester, managing director at Sapref.

TimesLIVE

Looting cost KZN economy R20bn and probably 150,000 jobs: presidency

The violent protests and looting that broke out in the wake of former president Jacob Zuma's incarceration has cost the KwaZulu-Natal economy R20bn.
News
5 hours ago

Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede did not instigate looting, says lawyer

Zandile Gumede has denied having any involvement in the recent destruction and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
News
10 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting
Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?