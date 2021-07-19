WATCH | Police recover looted goods including beds, electronic goods and mag wheels
On Monday police recovered thousands of rands worth of items stolen from warehouses and retail stores in Durban during widespread looting in KwaZulu-Natal last week.
Police minister Bheki Cele, who was scheduled to visit Pietermaritzburg and malls in Durban, was delayed as police acted on tip-offs from community members on the whereabouts of stolen property in areas in and around the Durban CBD.
Some residents also heeded calls to voluntarily surrender stolen goods.
[MUST WATCH] While @SAPoliceService act on tip offs from community members on the whereabouts of stolen property in some areas in and around the Durban CBD, some residents here are heeding @GovernmentZA call to voluntarily surrender the stolen goods. #ProtectSA #RebuildSA pic.twitter.com/syPTnU34OM— Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) July 19, 2021
