Looting cost KZN economy R20bn and probably 150,000 jobs: presidency

The violent protests and looting that broke out in the wake of former president Jacob Zuma's incarceration has cost the KwaZulu-Natal economy R20bn.

After Zuma's arrest earlier this month, his supporters began taking to the streets. This rampage — which included damaged property, setting alight factories and trucks and looting — spiralled into what government has since labelled a “failed insurgency”.

The protests moved to Gauteng, following a similar trend.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the damage to factories and retail facilities will hurt the economy.

Citing figures from the SA Property Owners' Association, she said the estimates losses would be “R20bn in KZN”.

“That would be the affect on the KZN GDP,” said Ntshavheni.

She said further data would be collected on the protests in Gauteng.

“This affect will be felt both in KZN and across the rest of the country. Some production facilities have been damaged, though fortunately most factories and supplier facilities are intact. Work is under way to assess the damage to property as a result of the unrest,” said Ntshavheni.