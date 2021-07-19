South Africa

Gateway mall put on high alert amid fresh looting threats

By TimesLIVE - 19 July 2021 - 18:13
Police minister Bheki Cele visited several malls in KZN on Monday to assess security risks.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Additional security measures were in place at Gateway Theatre of Shopping in Umhlanga, north of Durban, on Monday amid fresh threats of looting, according to the police.

Police minister Bheki Cele visited several malls in KwaZulu-Natal, including Liberty Midlands Mall in Pietermaritzburg, The Pavilion in Westville and Gateway.

Last week the province was plunged into chaos when looters plundered electronic goods warehouses, retail outlets and several malls over several days, causing billions in damages. 

The government said it was ill-prepared for the violence, looting and civil unrest that swept through KZN and spread to Gauteng, and it didn't have plans in place to control or prevent the anarchy. 

On Monday, Cele oversaw the confiscation of thousands of items of looted goods, acting on tip-offs. His visits to the malls come amid fresh threats of looting and he wanted to inspect security measures in place. 

Gateway is on high alert and has put in place additional security measures. The mall is open for essential trading only. 

At The Pavilion, the centre manager told Cele that they had foiled an attempt of  violence and looting on Sunday thanks to police who were deployed to safeguard the property. 

