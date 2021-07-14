Crowds rampage, defying calls for end to violence

Crowds looted shops and businesses on Wednesday, defying government calls to end a week of violence that has killed more than 70 people, wrecked hundreds of businesses and disrupted hospital operations during a third wave of Covid-19.

Protests that followed the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma last week for failing to appear at a corruption inquiry have widened into looting and an outpouring of general anger over the hardship and inequality that persist 27 years after the end of apartheid.

Shopping malls and warehouses have been ransacked or set ablaze in several cities, mostly in Zuma's home in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province, and the country's biggest city Johannesburg and surrounding Gauteng province..

Overnight it spread to two other provinces - Mpumalanga, just east of Gauteng, and Northern Cape, police said.

A Reuters photographer saw several shops being looted in the town of Hammersdale, Mpumalanga, on Wednesday. Local TV stations meanwhile showed more looting of shops in Soweto, and in Durban.