SuperSport have confirmed that they will broadcast the highly anticipated Caf Champions League final between Kaizer Chiefs and Al Ahly at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca‚ Morocco‚ on Saturday night.

The pay-per-view sports broadcaster said the match‚ which kicks off at 9pm‚ will be broadcast on Channel 202 in South Africa‚ channel 205 in Nigeria and on channel 225 on the rest of the continent.

“Games on the continent don’t get bigger than this and we are thrilled to showcase Africa’s best in a match of this magnitude. Two of Africa’s super clubs in a major final will no doubt boost fans in these challenging times‚” said excited SuperSport’s chief executive Marc Jury.

Chiefs will be playing in their first Champions League final against defending nine-time champions Al Ahly and the match has an added interest in South Africa because the Red Devils are coached by former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

Chiefs made it to the final of the Champions League despite having struggled in the entire season in the DStv Premiership where they only confirmed a top eight place on the last day of the domestic campaign.

“Kaizer Chiefs are a mysterious team. Despite occupying a low place in the South African league‚ they qualified for the CAF Champions League final. It is difficult to study them because they score a lot of goals and concede a lot of goals‚” added Jury.

Al Ahly are overwhelming favourites to go on and lift their tenth Champions League title but Chiefs will be motivated by the fact that they overcame vastly experienced Wydad Casablanca in the semi-final stage last month.