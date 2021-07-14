South Africa

Residents struggle over shortage of food, fuel

There is an increasing frustration from communities in areas hard hit by the riots in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal about where they would get food.

By Mpho Koka and Tankiso Makhetha - 14 July 2021 - 08:21

There is an increasing frustration from communities in areas hard hit by the riots in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal about where they would get food.

Some people even resorted to panic buying as mall managements across the provinces announced that their doors would be shut as a precautionary measure...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

From the sky: SA looting shocks the world with apocalyptic visuals
Army deployed as mass looting sweeps Gauteng, KZN