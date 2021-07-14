Residents struggle over shortage of food, fuel

There is an increasing frustration from communities in areas hard hit by the riots in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal about where they would get food.

Some people even resorted to panic buying as mall managements across the provinces announced that their doors would be shut as a precautionary measure...