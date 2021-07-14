Diepsloot residents launch 'door-to-door campaign' to recover looted items

The Diepsloot Residents' Association went on a door-to-door operation to recover items that were looted by community members from a nearby shopping centre.

Akim Zulu, the secretary of the association, said they received tip-offs on Tuesday morning on where the stolen items were within the community.

“When things happened, we had a meeting early in the morning and we decided to stay at Bambanani [mall] to stop community members from looting as there were some who wanted to go back to loot.

“We managed to get some information from residents, saying they saw some people running into the community from the mall. We then decided to a do door-to-door search to recover the items.”

Zulu said when they apprehended one of the alleged looters, they then made inroads and collected information that led to other houses to search.

“We managed to search half of the community,” he said.

The items they recovered include furniture, electrical appliances and clothes.

“They could not break into Shoprite and the liquor store, so they only took items from furniture shops,” he said.