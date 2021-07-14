Families feel deadly side of looting madness
A father of two is among 10 people who were killed in a stampede when hordes of people went on a looting spree at Ndofaya Mall in Meadowlands, Soweto.
At least 70 people have now died in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, the two provinces which have been gripped by sporadic violent protests purportedly over the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma, who is serving a 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court. ..
