Families feel deadly side of looting madness

A father of two is among 10 people who were killed in a stampede when hordes of people went on a looting spree at Ndofaya Mall in Meadowlands, Soweto.

At least 70 people have now died in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, the two provinces which have been gripped by sporadic violent protests purportedly over the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma, who is serving a 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court. ..