Zuma yet to apply for release to attend late brother’s funeral

As would all other inmates, former president Jacob Zuma has the right to apply for permission to attend his late brother’s funeral, but hasn’t yet done so.

“Mr Zuma is yet to apply for compassionate leave,” department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said on Tuesday.

SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE asked the department whether Zuma, who is serving a 15-month sentence at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal for contempt of court, would be granted permission to attend the funeral, and whether he had been informed that his younger brother, Michael, died on Sunday morning after a long illness.

Nxumalo responded: “Former president Jacob Zuma is doing well. Inmates are encouraged to keep contact with their families and public phones are available in our facilities should they opt to do so telephonically.”