Communities and businesses join hands to stop riots

From taxi drivers opting not to sleep at home to unemployed youth armed with whistles and sjamboks, a #NotInMyCommunity movement is gaining momentum as widespread looting hit KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Several communities across the country have decided to put their lives at risk to protect property and their livelihoods against those looking to jump onto the bandwagon of looting and rioting.



