Communities and businesses join hands to stop riots
From taxi drivers opting not to sleep at home to unemployed youth armed with whistles and sjamboks, a #NotInMyCommunity movement is gaining momentum as widespread looting hit KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
Several communities across the country have decided to put their lives at risk to protect property and their livelihoods against those looking to jump onto the bandwagon of looting and rioting.
From taxi drivers opting not to sleep at home to unemployed youth armed with whistles and sjamboks, a #NotInMyCommunity movement is gaining momentum as widespread looting hit KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.