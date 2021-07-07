Dad's not going inside, he's 'on top of the world': Edward Zuma

He reaffirmed that they would not allow his father to even agree to being arrested.

“We will not allow him to even agree to such a nonsensical decision that was taken by toxic people,” he said.

When asked how his father was feeling, Edward responded: “He is on top of the world.”

Police minister Bheki Cele was mandated by the Constitutional Court to ensure Zuma was taken into custody by midnight on Wednesday to begin serving his 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court.

In the wake of various legal challenges since his conviction and sentencing, Cele and police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole earlier this week wrote to the Constitutional Court saying they would not take action to arrest Zuma until given clarity from the apex court to do so. By Wednesday evening there was no indication that such clarity had been provided or if police had received a response.

Police ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said Cele would not be in Nkandla on Wednesday.