Music icon Kekana remembered as a visionary

Mlangeni and Mabuse were speaking at the special provincial funeral service held yesterday in honour of the music icon at his home at Moletlane village, Zebediela, near Polokwane.

Fellow musicians Babsy Mlangeni and Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse described the late music legend Steve Kekana as a visionary and a man who defied all odds to make a name for himself in the industry despite being blind.



