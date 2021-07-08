Zuma deserves no sympathy for his legal woes

Former president Jacob Zuma has crossed the line and it's not for the first time, while our society normalises his cry-baby or victim cards.

He can't be allowed to continue with his onslaught against our courts, which he believes are not fair.

There are clear indicators that Jacob Zuma is mobilising for war, unfortunately he doesn't have a capacity to divide the entire nation because all of his legal problems are self-inflicted.

The time for politicians to enrich their families and friends but use vulnerable people to threaten our country's stability must be stopped swiftly.

He was given an opportunity at the Zondo commission to appear and give his side of the story in relation to state capture allegations, not as an accused but a witness. He chose to undermine the commission instead.

All the reasons that he is giving now should have been submitted to the commission, not to his supporters that were camping outside his compound.

It's very odd and unfortunate to accuse the judiciary as captured while Zuma's rights of appeal and rescission respectively were given opportunity to be heard. It can't be right that when people don't get their desired verdict outcomes they should start seeking public sympathy on the expense of the judiciary.

Zuma used to run to KwaZulu-Natal for support each time he had political and legal problems during his nine wasted years in the presidency. It's very odd for Zuma's son to argue that the ConCourt ruling against his father is a swipe against the Zulu nation. How come Zuma's problems are being relegated down to tribal issues?

Arresting Zuma to serve his sentence is not personal but protecting the rule of law which is now in tatters. Police must just act on their constitutional obligation and execute the court order.

Rofhiwa Phaswana, Ekurhuleni