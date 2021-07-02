Student creates anti-mugging guide for Cape Town
Ntentema, 31, was left traumatised after witnessing the violent assault of his neighbour during a mugging two months ago, which spurred him into action.
Generation Next Leader member Zukile Ntentema has partnered with the City of Cape Town to develop a permanent anti-mugging guideline to help residents avoid falling prey to criminals.
