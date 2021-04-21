University students must be reined in
Our universities are fast becoming glorified high schools. There is a glaring laissez-faire attitude prevailing at all our universities. Students do as they please without any fear. This type of attitude was exacerbated subsequent to the demolition of statues by the so-called #FeesMustFall movement at universities.
Today, students do not apply for admission at universities. At the beginning of each academic year, they go there to demand to be registered. Because they have not been admitted, they sleep in the libraries...
