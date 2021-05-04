Mqomo toiled for seven years to achieve her goal

Patience pays off as ex-cashier obtains her science degree

Hard work and dedication has paid off for Puseletso Mqomo – a former cashier at a Bloemfontein petrol station – as she obtained her BSc degree in microbiology and genetics with the University of Free State (UFS).



Mqomo, 26, who worked at a filling station at Northridge mall, said it took her seven years to complete her degree as she was faced with financial hardships...