South Africa

Mqomo toiled for seven years to achieve her goal

Patience pays off as ex-cashier obtains her science degree

04 May 2021 - 07:57

Hard work and dedication has paid off for Puseletso Mqomo – a former cashier at a Bloemfontein petrol station – as she obtained her BSc degree in microbiology and genetics with the University of Free State (UFS).

Mqomo, 26, who worked at a filling station at Northridge mall, said it took her seven years to complete her degree as she was faced with financial hardships...

