Seven-year-old boy who adores Elon Musk is sensation on Ugandan aviation scene

A 7-year-old Ugandan boy has become a sensation in his country with his precocious display of aircraft knowledge and budding flying skills.

Graham Shema has been interviewed on local television and his name is prefixed in newspapers and on social media with "Captain". Germany's ambassador and the country's transport minister have invited him for meetings.

A lover of math and science, the student has flown as a trainee three times on a Cessna 172.

He says he wants to be a pilot and an astronaut, and someday travel to Mars. "My role model is Elon Musk," said the boy, a pilot's white shirt and black slacks hugging his small frame.

"I like Elon Musk because I want to learn with him about space, to go with him in space and also to get a handshake."

Musk founded SpaceX and the private rocket company recently launched two Americans into orbit and hopes to one day send humans to Mars.