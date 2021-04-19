Coding gives kids creative skills through fun and games

A coding app has exposed thousands of pupils from disadvantaged areas to computer programming without the need of a computer or a teacher.



Tanks App, which was designed by Nelson Mandela University computing sciences student Byron Batteson for his honours project, has been used by libraries in Johannesburg to encourage pupils to do collaborative work. The app introduces pupils to coding concepts with the use of tangible tokens and image recognition, thus eliminating the need for a computer...