Western Deep Levels Hospital finally admits first patients

The Gauteng department of health has denied claims by the hospital landlord that it has been paying rentals for leasing the AngloGold Ashanti Hospital which it had not been using since October.



The 175-bed hospital in the outskirts of Carletonville on the West Rand had not been operational until two weeks ago when a DA councillor in the area raised an alarm that the facility had no medical staff and had not received patients despite being officially handed over to the department last month. It is alleged that the department had no capacity to hire staff and that the facility was too far from the people who needed it...