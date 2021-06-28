South Africa

Mother says hospital 'destroyed' her child

28 June 2021 - 07:11

A mother of a two-month-old baby who was amputated is blaming the notorious Bernice Samuel Hospital in Mpumalanga for her child’s ordeal.

Dineo Mathebula told Sowetan yesterday that her baby, Sinempilo, was admitted for diarrhea but ended up having his arm amputated...

