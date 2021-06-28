Mother says hospital 'destroyed' her child
A mother of a two-month-old baby who was amputated is blaming the notorious Bernice Samuel Hospital in Mpumalanga for her child’s ordeal.
Dineo Mathebula told Sowetan yesterday that her baby, Sinempilo, was admitted for diarrhea but ended up having his arm amputated...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.