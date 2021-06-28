Lack of capacity holds back land claims

The land claims commission has pointed to research capacity and budgetary challenges as some of the reasons it has taken it almost three decades to settle the claims it was tasked with finalising within five years when it was set up to help contribute to land reform.



This comes as the land reform debate is growing once again in the country as parliament considers amending section 25 of the constitution to enable expropriation of land without compensation and to push restitution to prior 1913. ..