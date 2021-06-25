Doc details long struggle and triumph against Covid-19

Dr Nomthandazo Dube spent five weeks on a ventilator, had kidney failure, her lungs collapsed and a year later she defeated the Covid-19 virus.

Dr Nomthandazo Dube spent five weeks on a ventilator, had kidney failure, her lungs collapsed and a year later she defeated the Covid-19 virus.



Dube, 42, a specialist surgeon at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Tshwane and at a private hospital in Rustenburg, North West tested positive for the virus in July last year and spent three months in hospital fighting for her life. ..