Netcare warns that some medical care 'may not be available to all patients at all times' as hospitals quickly fill up

“Our clinicians, nursing and management teams will provide the best care available to our patients, but may not, in circumstances where the demand exceeds or overwhelms the capacity, be able to provide all treatment options that may be available in normal, non-pandemic circumstances.

“Our clinicians will make these decisions based on the availability of resources and their best clinical judgment. We fully support them in this difficult task and complex decision-making process,” Friedland said.

Practically, said Friedland, this meant that “levels of care such as ICU and high care, ventilators or certain oxygen delivery modalities may not be available to all patients at all times”.

The group said that it was vital that South Africans followed the guidelines and “be more cautious than ever”.

“Please remain vigilant to help protect your loved ones, yourself, and the healthcare system. It is critical for each individual to closely adhere to Covid-19 precautions including washing their hands regularly, avoiding social gatherings, ensuring that your work and home environment is well ventilated, maintaining social distancing, and always wearing a mask in public and when in the presence of others, to protect themselves and to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“We cannot emphasise strongly enough the need for all these precautions to be diligently followed, as every person has a responsibility to help ‘flatten this new curve’ to avoid contracting and passing on the virus,” Friedland said.

TimesLIVE