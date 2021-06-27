SA's third wave: 157 deaths and 17,958 new Covid-19 cases in a day
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases says 17,958 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in SA, representing a 25.6% positivity rate.
Its report, issued on Saturday night, said another 157 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total number of fatalities related to the pandemic to 59,778.
Gauteng accounted for the majority of new cases (63%), followed by the Western Cape (10%).
An increase of 449 hospital admissions had been reported in SA for the previous 24 hours.
I hate this graph!#DeltaVariant #3rdWave #GautengCOVID19 #FamilyMeeting #Rid1TweetsOnCovid pic.twitter.com/Y98gCTps0i— Ridhwaan Suliman (@rid1tweets) June 26, 2021
Hospital deaths per week— sugan naidoo (@sugan2503) June 26, 2021
• There was a big backlog that came through for GP this week hence the big spike, deaths will almost certainly exceed previous wave looking at the rate of admissions
• No significant changes for the rest but most on a gradual upward trend pic.twitter.com/gXP2QvrsVD
