It's 'treachery' if Zulu royal cleansing hunt went ahead in absence of 'heir to throne', says Buthelezi

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi says he is "disturbed" by rumours that a ritual hunt to cleanse the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu's weapons went ahead in the absence of the “heir to the throne'', which could "not be seen as anything short of treachery".

The ritual hunt forms part of the cleansing ceremony by the Zulu royal family, which has been in mourning for three months after the death of King Zwelithini.

According to Buthelezi, the royal family agreed on successive dates for three cleansing ceremonies. However, King Misuzulu “subsequently became indisposed. which drew these dates into question”.

“This created a serious problem, as part of the ceremonies following the passing of a king is that of the washing of the king’s weapons. There is no way that this can take place when the heir himself is not present, for there is no-one else qualified to take the king’s weapons to be cleansed in his absence,” he said in a statement.

Buthelezi said he raised his concerns to the queen mother Mavis maZungu, who immediately made an announcement to the members of the royal family who were with her that the ritual hunt to cleanse the king’s weapons would not proceed.

The two ceremonies would be separated, and the hunt would only be done with the king’s authority and participation.