Court battle over Zulu king's impending coronation adjourned

Court action is expected to continue to hang over the coronation of Prince Misuzulu Zulu as king of the Zulu nation as the parties may not reach a reasonable agreement.

On Friday, Princess Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Princess Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma brought an urgent application to stop the coronation. However, the Pietermaritzburg high court adjourned the matter sine die (without assigning a day for a further hearing). This is for the case to be consolidated with the initial application, which challenges the validity of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s will.

Shortly after the proceedings, the princesses’ attorney Bethuel Thusini told the media it would be devious for “anyone to hold the coronation when the matter was in court”.

He said he hoped the parties would reach an agreement.