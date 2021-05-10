We can't compromise royals' safety

We welcome the news that the VIP protection for the Zulu royal family, including for new King MisuZulu, has not been withdrawn.



The traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi issued a statement on Saturday night raising concerns about the safety of the new king as he said the police's VIP unit had been instructed to leave the KwaKhangelamankengane royal palace in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal...