Young poet thrills admirers with song about new Zulu king
Duma sets YouTube ablaze with composition about Misuzulu
Aspiring poet, praise singer and rapper Msawenkosi Duma has launched his name with a song about newly appointed Zulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini.
Duma, who goes by the stage name Inqanawa Yangempela, dropped the song, titled King Misuzulu, a day after the new king was announced...
