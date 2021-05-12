King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has a bride - reports

New Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has registered his marriage to a Newcastle jazz lover who is the mother of two of his children, according to news reports.

Citing documents from the department of home affairs, Independent Media and Daily Sun reported he wed Ntokozo Mayisela, 36, in a civil union last Thursday. The Witness reported on Monday that a royal family delegation had visited Newcastle for lobola negotiations.

The couple is believed to have two sons aged nine and three.

The royal also has a son with Princess Wezizwe Sigcau of the amaMpondo.

Little is known about the new king as yet.

TimesLIVE has learned he was born in September 1974 in Hlabisa district in eNhlwathi and moved to eSwatini when he was two years old. He started schooling in eSwatini. He attended a creche close to Lugongolweni Royal Residence and then moved to Assemblies of God Primary School. He also studied at St Michael’s School in kaManzini.

In SA he attended a private school in Durban. His high school was St Charles in Pietermaritzburg and after that he went to to Indiana in the US for two years and later North Carolina from 1998.

Before the death of his parents, according to SAHistory.org, he was most recently pursuing a degree in international studies in Jacksonville, Florida.

Mayisela studied towards a diploma in jazz and music in 2009, according to Independent Media.