South Africa

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has a bride - reports

By TimesLIVE - 12 May 2021 - 09:14
King Misuzulu KaZwelithini with Zulu princes at KwaKhangelamankengane royal palace in KwaNongoma. File image
King Misuzulu KaZwelithini with Zulu princes at KwaKhangelamankengane royal palace in KwaNongoma. File image
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

New Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has registered his marriage to a Newcastle jazz lover who is the mother of two of his children, according to news reports.

Citing documents from the department of home affairs, Independent Media and Daily Sun reported he wed Ntokozo Mayisela, 36, in a civil union last Thursday. The Witness reported on Monday that a royal family delegation had visited Newcastle for lobola negotiations. 

The couple is believed to have two sons aged nine and three.

The royal also has a son with Princess Wezizwe Sigcau of the amaMpondo.

Little is known about the new king as yet.

TimesLIVE has learned he was born in September 1974 in Hlabisa district in eNhlwathi and moved to eSwatini when he was two years old. He started schooling in eSwatini. He attended a creche close to Lugongolweni Royal Residence and then moved to Assemblies of God Primary School. He also studied at St Michael’s School in kaManzini.

In SA he attended a private school in Durban. His high school was St Charles in Pietermaritzburg and after that he went to to Indiana in the US for two years and later North Carolina from 1998. 

Before the death of his parents, according to SAHistory.org, he was most recently pursuing a degree in international studies in Jacksonville, Florida.

Mayisela studied towards a diploma in jazz and music in 2009, according to Independent Media.

I am told this woman next to His Majesty the King of Zulu Monarch MusiZulu Zulu is going to be the first Queen and she...

Posted by Phakamani Dlamini on Monday, May 10, 2021

TimesLIVE

Prince Lukukela to succeed Rain Queen Modjadji

The Modjadji Royal Council has officially announced the inauguration of Prince Lukukela Modjadji, 24, as the new king of the Balobedu nation.
News
2 days ago

We can't compromise royals' safety

We welcome the news that the VIP protection for the Zulu royal family, including for new King MisuZulu, has not been withdrawn.
Opinion
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X