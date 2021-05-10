Sihle Zikalala to announce new king's coronation

Premier to announce arrangements for Misuzulu's coronation

KwaZulu-Natal’s provincial government will this week announce the process that will lead to the coronation of new Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini.



Provincial government spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said premier Sihle Zikalala will make the announcement following the royal family’s announcement of the new king on Friday...