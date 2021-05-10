Premier to announce arrangements for Misuzulu's coronation
Sihle Zikalala to announce new king's coronation
KwaZulu-Natal’s provincial government will this week announce the process that will lead to the coronation of new Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini.
Provincial government spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said premier Sihle Zikalala will make the announcement following the royal family’s announcement of the new king on Friday...
