'ANC duped us into a coalition agreement they never fulfilled,' says AIC leader Mandla Galo

The African Independent Congress (AIC) is threatening to go to the Constitutional Court to force the ANC government to fulfil a promise made to the party to reincorporate the Eastern Cape town of Matatiele in KwaZulu-Natal.

The party’s leader Mandla Galo said the AIC felt duped by the ANC into entering into a coalition agreement which the ruling party never lived up to.

After a poor showing at the local government elections in 2016, the ANC signed a coalition agreement with the AIC which would help it retain power in both the Ekurhuleni metro and the Rustenburg local municipality in North West.

As part of the agreement, the AIC wanted the ANC to ensure that Matatiele was transferred back to KwaZulu-Natal from the Eastern Cape and for the ruling party to resolve other provincial cross-border disputes.

The party also wanted the establishment of an agricultural college in Matatiele and the tarring of a gravel road between Matatiele and Lesotho which goes via Qachas Nek, in Lesotho, which the party believed would boost the economy of the town.

Galo said the party has not seen any of their coalition agreement conditions met.

As a result, the party wants to approach the Constitutional Court to ask it to force the government to implement the outcome of the municipality's referendum, held in 2009, the results of which Galo said showed that the majority of the residents wanted Matatiele transferred back to KwaZulu-Natal.

The AIC was born out of protests by the residents of Matatiele who wanted to be moved back to KwaZulu-Natal as they believed they would receive better services.

“We were very disappointed that not even one of our demands was met by the ANC,” said Galo, who spoke mainly in isiXhosa during an interview with TimesLIVE.