'For us to have a desk with party colours at IEC results centre was campaigning' - Cope

Three seemingly sticklers for details standout at the IEC’s national election results centre in Pretoria by their bright table clothes on their desks.

Most visible is the PAC, a veteran of six elections, followed by Cope and AIC, who also decorated their desks with party colours. Cope's deputy secretary general Rob Huchingson admitted that the cloth was a bit of both campaigning and being a stickler for detail.

“It might stem from a bit of respect for your surrounding. It is always unnatural to have a table without a tablecloth. And of course it is a bit of campaigning, there are TV cameras everywhere and we want Cope to be seen. It has become a symbol of good governance for us, and transparency and dependable,” Huchingson said.

But the national results centre is a far more serious place than tablecloth campaigning. Through its acting national spokesperson, Dakota Legoete, the ANC believes its campaign strategy will yield results, because the party has campaigned harder than it has done before.