Masina thanks smaller parties for helping ANC run Ekurhuleni

Outgoing Ekurhuleni executive mayor Mzwandile Masina has moved to commend the coalition pact in which the ANC was forced co-govern with other smaller parties after the 2016 municipal elections.

Masina was on Wednesday delivering his last State of the City Address in Germiston, where he detailed the achievements he had made with the help of other smaller parties when they formed a coalition government five years ago.

Following the 2016 local government elections, the ANC suffered a massive electoral setback in Ekurhuleni as it, for the first time, failed to secure a clear majority vote in order to form a government on its own.

“The milestones we have shared clearly show that the ANC-led coalition government is the best for the people of for the people of this country, if not of Gauteng,” he said.

Masina hailed the ANC coalition partners – the African Independent Congress (AIC), Pan Africanist Congress (PAC), Patriotic Alliance (PA) and the Independent Ratepayers Association of South Africa (IRASA) – for helping improve governance in the city.

“We may differ in certain aspects of our work. However, we have been able to deliver a better life for all for the people of Ekurhuleni.

Masina said the coalition government had built a robust governance system which culminated in effective oversight committees that enabled the executive to be held to account during his term.

“In addition, municipal governance has endeavored to ensure an existence of a compliant system. This is witnessed by the continued attainment of unqualified audit reports that significantly paid attention to the reduction of unauthorizsed, irregular and fruitless expenditure. I must say that over the past four years we have not incurred these as the city,” he said.