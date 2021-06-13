World

Gas pipe explosion kills 12 in central Chinese city, CCTV reports

By Reuters - 13 June 2021 - 10:42
Thirty-seven people are critically injured after the gas pipe explosion. Stock photo.
Thirty-seven people are critically injured after the gas pipe explosion. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala

A gas pipe explosion in a residential community in a central Chinese city killed 12 people and injured 138, state media CCTV reported on Sunday.

One hundred and fifty people were evacuated after the deadly accident in the city of Shiyan in Hubei province, it said, of which 37 are critically injured.

The explosion caused a food market building to collapse at 6:30am, local media reported. Footage from CCTV shows wreckage and shattered glass covering the first floor of the collapsed building, where people were having breakfast and buying groceries when the explosion happened.

People can be seen walking in a rubble-strewn street between damaged buildings.

Hospitals in Shiyan are asking residents to donate blood, as the injured are still under emergency treatment, CCTV said.

Where there's smoke there will be fire trucks, says Joburg as it secures 20 new vehicles

As Joburgers brace for increased rates, taxes, electricity, water and refuse removal costs come July 1, there will be one highlight - the city’s ...
News
1 week ago

KZN man killed in explosion while cleaning tanker

A man was killed and another injured in an industrial explosion at a cleaning service in Cliffdale in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...