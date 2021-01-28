ANC unlikely to contest Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral election
To avoid a humiliating defeat, the ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay is not expected to field a candidate when councillors elect a mayor on Thursday.
The party has only 49 seats, while the current coalition government of the DA, UDM, COPE, UF and AIC has 63.
The decision not to field a candidate was taken by ANC branch chairs, secretaries and the regional task team (RTT) during a virtual meeting on Tuesday.
This was after a faction of the ANC had proposed that the party nominate and support EFF councillor Amandlangawethu Madaka for the job.
For more on this article, please visit HeraldLIVE.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.