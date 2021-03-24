Mayor says his administration has blocked new informal settlements

Masina expresses frustration over land invasions

Ekurhuleni executive mayor Mzwandile Masina has described land invasions as being among the biggest headaches for his administration as residents continue to erect structures illegally and expanding informal settlements.



Masina was delivering his state of the city address in Germiston yesterday where he hailed strides made by the ANC-led coalition government to improve delivery and governance in the metro...