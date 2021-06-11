Alex youngster takes up mission to feed the poor

Speaking to Sowetan in the presence of her mother, Teboho Moahlodi, she said her compassion to help the needy pushed her to forgo her lunchbox money in order to help others.

An 11-year-old aspiring radio broadcaster from Alexandra, northern Johannesburg, has been saving her school lunchbox money to buy and cook soup for the less fortunate in her community.



Bonolo Moahludi said she was inspired to start the soup kitchen after the local school feeding scheme in her area closed down during level 5 of the national lockdown. ..