South Africa

Law student starts blanket company after NSFAS rejection

Mashigo raising funds for his degree

07 June 2021 - 17:46

Oarabile Mashigo refused to let the rejection of his application for funding by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to get him down.

Instead, his dream to one day become a lawyer pushed him to start a fleece blanket company so that he could raise money to pay for his tuition fees...

