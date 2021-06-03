Unemployment, corruption and poorly managed SOEs crippled economy, say opposition parties

Opposition parties have called on the government to address unemployment, corruption and poorly managed state-owned enterprises (SOEs) which they argue are crippling the country’s economy.

“We must start from scratch. Even before Covid-19, our economy was in the doldrums. Our economy faced challenges before Covid-19. Those challenges are still here,” said UDM leader Bantu Holomisa, speaking at the Black Business Summit in Johannesburg on Thursday.

He said load-shedding was interrupting lives and businesses.

“We must grapple with these realities given that we have an unreliable power supply and that this has certainly not changed since 2020.”

Corruption, service delivery and poorly managed state-owned enterprises are the achilles heel of our economy, he said.