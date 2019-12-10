Miss Universe a victory for Africa

Despite all our problems, South Africa always scores a major victory to restore our esteem. This time the victory of Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi in Miss Universe is a victory for all Africans. - Sputla

Nyirenda lying about Rulani

Baroka coach Wedson Nyirenda's plea for patience with the bumbling Rulani Mokwena is deceptive. Coaches like him use Mokwena's inefficiency to score easy points against Bucs. - Mandla ka Nyanda

It's known who crippled SOEs

The ANC knows very well that the situation faced by Eskom, SAA and other SOEs are the results of Dudu Myeni, Guptas and Jacob Zuma. This trio crippled our economy and yet they are still free. - Oriah

Makhubo, better be honest

Geoff Makhubo's comrades were jubilant when he was elected as Johannesburg mayor. We trust they are happy because they believe in him and not opportunity to steal from the poor. - Mokolobetsi

Let's stop politicians' lies

Political leaders have betrayed us for 25 years, promising to create jobs when they knew that it was not true. I think it is high time we resorted to drastic steps to solve our problems. - Chopo