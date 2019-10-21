WATCH | Casualties of SA's petrol bombed trucks: severely burnt driver speaks out

Severe burns from his neck to his waist have left him crippled, unable to complete the simplest of tasks. He relies heavily on his wife, Thavisile, to give him water and food, and to clothe him on the rare occasion that he leaves his chair.

Tavengwa has received no compensation from his previous employers following the attack on his truck in April this year. His head hangs low as he describes the anguish he experiences at no longer being able to send his three children to school, for example.

Some in the industry attribute these attacks to outright criminality – a claim that may well be supported by documented instances of looting prior to the torching of some trucks.

Truck driver Elliot Chiliza disagrees, describing the mass hiring of foreign drivers as the root cause of the unrest.

That is a sentiment echoed by Tavengwa.

Initially accosted due to his foreign accent, he was told by his attackers that he was the reason their children had no food on the table.

Truck drivers have also claimed that foreign drivers are often hired at lower wages.

The All Truck Drivers Foundation (ATDF), a nonprofit organisation supporting South Africa's truck drivers, publicly condemned violence in the transport industry in an August statement. It also demanded an immediate end to the employment of illegal immigrants in the industry and a ban on SA businesses employing foreign drivers.