'Is it time for a modified approach?': Gift of the Givers' Imtiaz Sooliman

Areas and provinces that are considerably free of Covid-19 should resume full-scale economic activity once it has been deemed safe to do so in terms of the containment of minimal infection, suggests Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman.

“Covid-19 has outsmarted us. It has evaded lockdown, went straight for our front line defence attacking health-care workers, police, defence and security services personnel, it ensured shutdown of operating theatres, hospitals, police stations and food outlets, crippled the economy, shattered livelihoods with unprecedented job losses expected in just five weeks of lockdown,” said Sooliman.

He added that there has also been an exponential increase in gender-based violence as well as an imbalance of emotional wellbeing and mental health that has been aggravated by the withdrawal of alcohol, drugs and tobacco.