State employees will stop getting tenders, Ramaphosa promises

President Cyril Ramaphosa told parliament that his administration would implement strict measures to bar political office bearers — such as ministers, mayors and MPs — from scoring government tenders.

Ramaphosa made the undertaking before a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces, where he was presenting his new economic plan to pull the country out of the ravages of Covid-19. He said fighting crime and corruption was also at the centre of his plans to revive the economy after it was decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ramaphosa's promise is a major victory for labour unions and other civil society bodies after they pushed for political office bearers to be banned from trading with the state during consultative discussion on Ramaphosa's new economic blueprint at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) last month.

Those who were opposed to the idea of preventing politicians, such as ministers and MPs, from trading with the state had argued that this would be a violation of their constitutional right to engage in commercial enterprise — but Ramaphosa has seemingly rejected that argument.