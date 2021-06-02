Mass employment plan and down with crime & corruption: goals for tourism minister

Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has reiterated her department’s stance to defend the Tourism Equity Fund (TEF), which is at the centre of a court challenge brought by lobby groups Solidarity and AfriForum.

“For our part as the department of tourism, we have announced our intention to defend the Tourism Equity Fund against AfriForum and Solidarity, who have brought a court application challenging the legality and rationality of using 51% black ownership/managed qualification criteria for the fund and saying it’s unconstitutional,” said Kubayi-Ngubane at the Black Business Summit held in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Solidarity and AfriForum approached the Pretoria high court arguing that the fund, set up in January, is discriminatory because it targets majority black-owned businesses, disqualifying companies, many of which are small players without a large investor base, from accessing funding to help deal with the affect of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The tourism department has argued that the fund has nothing to do with the Covid-19 pandemic and was set up to facilitate transformation. The court has interdicted the processing of applications until the case is finalised.

“It must be noted upfront that the delays in implementing the TEF will negatively affect black businesses which have already negotiated deals and applied for the funding through Sefa [the Small Enterprise Finance Agency],” Kubayi-Ngubane said.