SIU to conclude investigation into Digital Vibes and Zweli Mkhize by end of June

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says its ongoing investigation into the awarding of a multimillion-rand contract to Digital Vibes, a company linked to health minister Zweli Mkhize, has reached a “critical” stage and is expected to be complete by month-end.

Mkhize has been under intense scrutiny over R150m paid by the health department to the communications company involving two of his close associates.

The Daily Maverick reported on Tuesday that the company allegedly bought a second-hand Land Cruiser for Mkhize’s son, Dedani.

The unit gave a comprehensive presentation and provided an update on investigations related to personal protective equipment (PPE) to parliament’s public finance watchdog, the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa), on Wednesday.

SIU head advocate Andy Mothibi confirmed its investigation had found the procurement process in awarding the tender was irregular, as per Mkhize’s earlier pronouncement.

“We have determined the accountability levels of who was involved in the procurement process and referrals will be made to the department.