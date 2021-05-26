South Africa

Unemployed youth march to local mine to demand jobs

‘It’s a disappointment the mine is near us yet there is no one working there’

By Katlego Sekwati - 26 May 2021 - 09:33

Residents of villages gripped by high rates of youth unemployment recently mobilised local businesses to donate cash and food towards a march by unemployed youth to seek jobs at a local mine.

Taxi associations provided free transport, while local businesses, including foreign-owned spaza shops owners made donations of R100 each for the march by residents in the Ephraim Mogale local municipality in Limpopo...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X