Unemployed youth march to local mine to demand jobs
‘It’s a disappointment the mine is near us yet there is no one working there’
Residents of villages gripped by high rates of youth unemployment recently mobilised local businesses to donate cash and food towards a march by unemployed youth to seek jobs at a local mine.
Taxi associations provided free transport, while local businesses, including foreign-owned spaza shops owners made donations of R100 each for the march by residents in the Ephraim Mogale local municipality in Limpopo...
