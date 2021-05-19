Getting the R350 Covid-19 grant a daily struggle

While the social relief of distress grant was stopped at the end of April, queues at different post offices speak of the desperation of those still waiting for thepay-out and inefficiencies to deliver the grants.

It's just before lunch time outside the Lyttleton post office in Centurion, Tshwane, where more than two dozen people are standing in a queue under the scorching sun.



After queuing for hours to receive the social relief of distress grant of R350, the desperate and poor who rely on the money to put food on the table were told that they would not be getting their grants because the facility had ran out money...